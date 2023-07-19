WATCH NOW: Real Housewives of Sydney Season One Trailer. Article continues after video.

Unfortunately, whilst the Melbourne spin-off returned with the usual fanfare for five seasons ( with a sixth on the way ), Sydney only saw one season make it to air back in 2016.

With almost 30 installments from across the globe, Aussie fans were treated to a local season of their own with The Real Housewives of Melbourne in 2014, followed shortly after by The Real Housewives of Sydney.

Born of the brainchild of Bravo, there's no other reality tv franchise that has even come close to the pop culture phenomena that is the Real Housewives franchise.

Whilst the original run aired on Foxtel channel Arena, the new season has been commissioned by BINGE, some four years on from when the show was cancelled back in 2019.

"A new generation of Sydney's glamorous and wealthy women will welcome viewers into their homes and lives, to witness the friendships, fashion, social events, and drama," a statement officially confirming the return of the show promised.

"We can't wait to introduce Australians to the new group of Sydney housewives, in this reimagined series."

Shortly after, an insider source confirmed to the Daily Mail that the new series would steer away from "fabricated catfighting", in an attempt to bring a story to the screen that was "more real and honest."

"Foxtel doesn't want a repeat of the toxic drama from the first season. This reboot will be completely different with a lot of luxury and likeable ladies," the source revealed.

"Of course, there's some conflict between the women, but nobody's throwing wine or flipping tables. Viewers don't want to see that anymore."

And to that, we say: Um, yes they do!