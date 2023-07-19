Who has been cast on The Real Housewives of Sydney season two?
It's the question of the hour!
Whilst the official cast has not yet been confirmed by BINGE, we do have our sneaky suspicions about who is set to make a starring appearance thanks to some insider sources, sneaky pap shots, and more.
The first (and until now only) season of the show saw the likes of Athena X Levendi, Krissy Marsh, Nicole Gazal O'Neil, Lisa Oldfield, Victoria Rees, Matty Samaei, and Melissa Tkautz up the ante on the drama.
But for season two, only Krissy and Nicole will be returning (at least according to News Corp).
Krissy has even been spotted filming a workout scene in the affluent Sydney suburb of Rose Bay with celebrity trainer Jono Castano.
As for who will join them, the rumour mill is swirling with show designer and WAG Terry Biviano, laser and wellness clinics owner Linda Rogan, journalist Melissa Hoyer, wellness brand owner Sally Obermeder, and socialites Eleni Taylor and Vanessa Jacobs Fennell all reportedly cast.
Speaking with the Daily Mail, an insider source claimed that they cast women who would avoid "toxic drama" and take the high road when it came to "disagreements" with their fellow housewives.
"They're only looking for funny and fabulous women that can open up their lives and give viewers something glamorous and aspirational," they told the publication.
When does The Real Housewives of Sydney season two premiere?
A premiere date for season two of The Real Housewives of Sydney has not yet been confirmed, however, given filming has started, fingers crossed that an air date for season two, episode one isn't too far away!
Why was The Real Housewives of Sydney cancelled after one season?
According to reports, Foxtel's Head of Television Brian Walsh cancelled the show after the extensive fighting, swearing and all-around catty behaviour, labelling the behaviour of the women cast as "too nasty" and "too extreme" for global audiences.
"A lot of the women in this show were nasty for nasty's sake and had no redeeming features," he later added.
Where can I watch The Real Housewives of Sydney season two?
Keen to get amongst the spectacle?
The Real Housewives of Sydney season two will air on BINGE and Foxtel Now.
