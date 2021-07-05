Ray and Emily's son Henry are thick as thieves. Instagram

“Happy birthday Ray 🎂 Thank you for always being so kind to my boy. We love you 💙 #mytwofavouriteredheads,” Emily penned.

James Stewart also chimed in with a comment on the post, writing, “Happy Birthday Ray👍🏽”.

Another of the 77-year-old’s co-stars and friends wanting to commemorate the day was Georgie Parker.

The keen photographer shared beautiful shots of Ray with his co-stars on set along with a sweet message.

Georgie and Ray share a special bond. Instagram

“Happy birthday to you Ray/ Father. We spend many hrs/days/weeks together, and I love every second of it. Aren’t I lucky🤸🏾‍♂️The whole cast and crew love you very much Happy happy birthday 🥂💋,” Georgie penned.

Georgie recently spoke of her close bond with Ray who plays her on-screen father, Alf, on the show.

"Time has flown by! I love this character; she's so spirited," she told TV WEEK.

"Playing Alf Stewart's daughter, I'm also tethered to a much-loved man. I adore Ray, we get along so well and he's truly the beating heart of the show."

Father and daughter on screen, the closest of friends off screen. Instagram

And the feeling is mutual, with Ray recounting the small group of co-stars who who live in the fictional Stewart household.

"The likes of Emily Symons, Ada Nicodemou, Georgie Parker and Belinda Giblin have all lived in my house," he said.

"It's a pleasure to work with them every day."

WATCH BELOW: Georgie Parker opens up about her surgery