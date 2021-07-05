“Happy birthday Ray 🎂 Thank you for always being so kind to my boy. We love you 💙 #mytwofavouriteredheads,” Emily penned.
James Stewart also chimed in with a comment on the post, writing, “Happy Birthday Ray👍🏽”.
Another of the 77-year-old’s co-stars and friends wanting to commemorate the day was Georgie Parker.
The keen photographer shared beautiful shots of Ray with his co-stars on set along with a sweet message.
“Happy birthday to you Ray/ Father. We spend many hrs/days/weeks together, and I love every second of it. Aren’t I lucky🤸🏾♂️The whole cast and crew love you very much Happy happy birthday 🥂💋,” Georgie penned.
Georgie recently spoke of her close bond with Ray who plays her on-screen father, Alf, on the show.
"Time has flown by! I love this character; she's so spirited," she told TV WEEK.
"Playing Alf Stewart's daughter, I'm also tethered to a much-loved man. I adore Ray, we get along so well and he's truly the beating heart of the show."
And the feeling is mutual, with Ray recounting the small group of co-stars who who live in the fictional Stewart household.
"The likes of Emily Symons, Ada Nicodemou, Georgie Parker and Belinda Giblin have all lived in my house," he said.
"It's a pleasure to work with them every day."
