One of The Queen's last public outings, on July 15, 2022 Getty

The statement comes after Prince Harry touched down in the UK over the weekend just as concerns started growing for his grandmother.

Reports out of the London press claim that the mobility issues she’s suffered with for months are worsening, to the point where it’s believed Her Majesty is on bed rest during her traditional summer holiday at Balmoral Castle.

Indeed, the 96-year-old monarch, who braved her condition to appear for her Platinum Jubilee in June, hasn’t been seen in public since July 21, and has been a no-show at her beloved chapel on the property, despite once attending church every Sunday.

As New Idea went to press last week, it was confirmed that the Queen would not be travelling to London to appoint her new Prime Minister on September 6, but would instead break with tradition with the politician flying to Balmoral to meet with her.

Questions are being raised over whether Harry, her former favourite grandchild, would rush to her side.