Prince William and other members of the working royals in attendance will be wearing their military uniform - including Prince Andrew, who was granted a special exemption for the funeral after he was stripped of his royal titles.

Whilst Harry and Meghan have stayed in the UK to attend the funeral, their children, Archie, 3 and Lilibet, 1 are not in attendance.

The funeral is not the first time The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have joined the Royal family in public since the death of her majesty - the pair joined Will and Kate at Windsor Castle shortly after the Queen’s passing and also attended the Queen’s lying-in-state last week.

The walkaround at Windsor Castle was an unexpected show of unity that surprised shocked onlookers, as the foursome - who were dressed in black, greeted onlookers and took flowers for the late queen.

Kensington Palace explained that Prince William invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to join him and Kate.

Another source told People that the public gesture “was an important show of unity at an incredibly difficult time for the family.”

Before the Queen’s passing, the last time both Harry and Meghan publicly met with the Royal family was during the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations earlier this year.

Since then, Meghan has released a divisive podcast where she has made a number of comments on her dislike of royal protocols and her personal experiences in the family.

Meghan's decision to attend the Queen’s funeral came as a surprise to many who weren't sure she would attend - especially since Harry attended his grandfather’s funeral alone last year.

During Prince Philip’s funeral, a then-pregnant Meghan opted to stay in the US.