The testimony read, “Lady Mary Cecilia died peacefully at home on Saturday, January 2, 2021, aged 88.

“Most dearly loved wife of Sir Timothy Colman KG, adored mother of Sarah, Sabrina, Emma, James and Matthew, grandmother of ten, great-grandmother of sixteen.

“Private family funeral and a Service of Thanksgiving for Mary’s life to be held at a later date.”

"Loved by all who met her," Lady Mary's (left) obituary said. Getty

Lady Mary was born on 1932 to Captain Michael Bowes Lyon and Elizabeth Margaret Cator. She was a Lady-in-Waiting to Princess Alexandra and grew up in Bedfordshire, being educated at Hatherop Castle.

Her father was one of the Queen Mother’s four brothers, making her the Queen’s first cousin.

At just 19 years old, Mary married a British businessman Sir Timothy Colman. The couple had five children together: James, Matthew, Sabrina, Emma and Sarah.

The saddening death comes not long after news of the Queen’s other losses.

In November last year, the Queen (right) lost her other cousin, Lady Elizabeth Sharkerley (middle). Getty

Back in November 2020, the monarch’s 79-year-old cousin, Lady Elizabeth Shakerley, sadly passed away in her home.

Elizabeth was a close friend to Her Majesty who, as a party planner, arranged many lavish parties and events for the Queen, including the monarch’s 80th birthday party.

Not long before that, in September, the Queen shared a heartfelt testimony to her “deeply valued” friend, Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, who passed in September last year, aged 91.

Two months before losing her cousin Elizabeth, Her Majesty (pictured) lost her close friend, Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah. Getty

“I was saddened to hear about the death of His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmed Al Jaber Al Sabah,” the Queen wrote.

“Your distinguished brother devoted his life to the service of the State of Kuwait and especially its relationship with its allies and friends.

“He will be long remembered by all who work for regional stability, understanding between nations and between faiths, and for the humanitarian cause.”