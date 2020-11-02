In 2020, the Queen (pictured) has been saddened by the death of several friends and family, with the most recent being her cousin on Sunday. Getty

Elizabeth, who was the daughter of Thomas Anson, Viscount Anson, and his wife, Anne Bowes-Lyon, was known to be somewhat of a party planner and organised many events for the Queen.

As a result of her mother divorcing her father and later remarrying a Danish Prince, Elizabeth associated with many blue-blooded circles throughout Europe.

As cousin, but also close friend to Her Majesty, Lady Elizabeth arranged many lavish soirees for the Windsors, and in 1960 she founded the firm Party Planners.

The Queen's cousin, Lady Elizabeth Shakerley (pictured), reportedly died, aged 79, at her home, surrounded by family. AP

Aside from organising the Queen’s 80th birthday party, Elizabeth reportedly organised a bash to celebrate Sting's wedding to Trudie Styler, as well as former PM Margaret Thatcher's 70th birthday.

The sad news comes after the Queen recently shared a heartfelt message, following the death of her "deeply valued" friend, Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, who died in September, aged 91.

Amid her heartbreak, Her Majesty is said to be still reeling after it was reported her Christmas plans have been all but destroyed.

According to the Daily Express, senior royal aides are struggling to make plans for the British monarch, as a result of rapidly changing COVID-19 restrictions.

Lady Elizabeth (centre) reportedly organised a bash to celebrate Sting's wedding to Trudie Styler, as well as former PM Margaret Thatcher's 70th birthday. AP

Currently, there is a Rule of Six restriction in place in the UK, which means Her Majesty can’t spend any time with her any of her children and their complete families.

As it stands, the Queen and Prince Philip can’t even meet with Prince William, Duchess Kate and their three children, because all together there would be seven people.

While senior royal aides are hoping British prime minister Boris Johnson eases restrictions to allow more people to gather, they fear the changes won’t happen in time for Christmas.