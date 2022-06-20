“She is stepping aside for her son and grandson, even if not formally.” Getty

Sources tell us that an emotional Charles, 73, encouraged Her Majesty to make one final appearance on Buckingham Palace’s balcony after the jubilee pageant, convincing his beloved “Mummy” to travel the 35km from Windsor to London so the Royal Standard could be poignantly raised over the palace and public one more time.

“Both Charles and William have spent time with her since the jubilee and have made it clear to her that it’s OK if she wants to step down,” says a source.

“She has done her Commonwealth proud for 70 years, and now it’s their turn to make her proud.”

William has “accepted his destiny” and is ready to step up for the Queen and his dad. Getty

Royal expert Phil Dampier tells New Idea the Queen, 96, “will never abdicate”.

“She regards her vows during her coronation as sacred before God, so she wants to serve until the end,” he says.

“She is letting her son and grandson take over bit by bit … She is looking to the future and wants a smooth transition for when the time comes that she sadly leaves us.”