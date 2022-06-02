The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations mark 70 years of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's reign.
As the first royal to reach such a milestone, it's an historical moment of monumental significance so what better way to start than with the age old birthday tradition of Trooping the Colour, also known as the Queen's Birthday Parade.
WATCH: Queen Elizabeth appears on the balcony at The Queen's Birthday Parade
The streets of London were brought to life with a procession of Irish Guards, the 1st Battalion, over 1200 officers, and soldiers from the Household Division who put on an impressive display of military pageantry on Horse Guards Parade.
They were joined by Army musicians, 240 horses, and the sound of funs firing through Hyde Park and again at The Tower of London filled the city.
Trooping the Colour is one of the most anticipated in the royal calendar as it's one of the few public events that brings the whole family together in public.
Trooping the Colour is an age old birthday tradition.
Getty
After the patriotic parade, the Queen and her family make their highly anticipated Buckingham Palace balcony appearance to watch the Royal Gun Salute and Flypast.
Due to the pandemic, this is the first balcony appearance since 2019; however, some staples were missing from the lineup as the balcony wave was reserved for working royals.
Royal watchers were thrilled to see The Queen, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children wave from the palace.
Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex as well as their children Lady Louise Windsor and James Viscount Severn, Princess Anne and husband Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra also joined the 96-year-old monarch.
To celebrate the Trooping the Colour that was we have compiled the best pictures from the balcony bonanza.
The Queen is all smiles as she squints into the sun.
Getty
The kids peek out the window ahead of their balcony appearance.
Getty
The working royals stand together.
Getty
Louis is enthralled by the planes above.
Getty
Kate whispers something to her youngest, Louis.
Getty
This article originally appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.