Trooping the Colour is an age old birthday tradition. Getty

After the patriotic parade, the Queen and her family make their highly anticipated Buckingham Palace balcony appearance to watch the Royal Gun Salute and Flypast.

Due to the pandemic, this is the first balcony appearance since 2019; however, some staples were missing from the lineup as the balcony wave was reserved for working royals.

Royal watchers were thrilled to see The Queen, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children wave from the palace.

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex as well as their children Lady Louise Windsor and James Viscount Severn, Princess Anne and husband Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra also joined the 96-year-old monarch.

To celebrate the Trooping the Colour that was we have compiled the best pictures from the balcony bonanza.

The Queen is all smiles as she squints into the sun. Getty

The kids peek out the window ahead of their balcony appearance. Getty

The working royals stand together. Getty

Louis is enthralled by the planes above. Getty

Kate whispers something to her youngest, Louis. Getty

