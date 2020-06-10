Prince Philip is about to celebrate another solid lap around the sun, and to celebrate fans have been given a rare glimpse into the iconic royal’s private life. Getty

Of course, that makes it all the better to take the time to completely unpack it.

The image was taken on Monday, June 1 while the pair were in quarantine at Windsor Castle in the UK.

In the picture, taken by a Press Association Photographer, the two royals look happy and at ease - a reassurance to royal fans given they have been under lockdown for almost three months due to their high risk of contracting coronavirus.

For the surprise photo shoot, the Queen looks radiant as ever in a floral long-sleeved frock by her longtime favourite, Angela Kelly.

She elevated her regal attire with the Cullinan V diamond brooch, while the Duke is seen wearing the Household Division tie.

On Tuesday, Buckingham Palace surprised fans with a sweet image of the Duke standing alongside his wife, the Queen, at Windsor Castle ahead of his June 10 birthday. Getty

Sharing the picture on Instagram, the Palace was flooded with comments from well-wishers.

"Fantastic age and fantastic couple," one person wrote.

Another fan stated: "Will he make the 100th year... he'll get his card from the Queen."

A third person added: "Amazing! Happy Birthday to His Royal Highness.”

It is understood the Duke will celebrate his birthday quietly at Windsor Castle with his wife.

Due to the restrictions around COVID-19, Philip will not be having any large gathering of friends, but going by how royals have recently celebrated milestones, there is one thing Philip will no doubt look forward to - video calls.

Due to the restrictions around COVID-19, Philip will not be having any large gathering of friends. Getty

Indeed, the royals have become certified pros when it comes to the art of FaceTime, so he can expect a flurry of calls from his various family members on the special day.

Son Prince Charles will also likely revel in a special video call for his father.

Last week, he gave a rare interview explaining how he missed his dad, especially as he was about to celebrate his birthday.

"I haven't seen my father for a long time. He's going to be 99 next week… I've been doing the FaceTime, is all very well but…," Charles began.

"At least you can speak to [family and friends] on telephones and occasionally do this sort of thing. But it isn't the same, is it? You really want to give people a hug," he added.

This article first appeared on Now To Love.