The Duke of Edinburgh celebrates a milestone birthday this week, turning 99 on June 10. Getty

He officially stepped down from royal duties in 2017 and has enjoyed the majority of his retirement at the Queen’s Sandringham Estate.

What’s more, he is rarely photographed out and about, and due to his age, the royal has been extra vigilant at avoiding the deadly virus.

In April, however, Prince Philip issued a rare public statement thanking frontline healthcare workers and other essential employees.

Prince Philip will likely remain in isolation, where he will be forced to celebrate the special occasion in private with Her Majesty. Getty

“On behalf of those of us who remain safe and at home, I also wanted to thank all key workers who ensure the infrastructure of our life continues,” Philip said.

The Duke, beloved for his cheeky wit, has had a few rocky years due to his old age and health.

In January 2019, the then 97-year-old was involved in car crash while driving near Sandringham Estate. While the duke was uninjured, two women in the other car were left with minor injuries.

The following month, Philip agreed to voluntarily surrender his licence.

Shortly afterwards, in December 2019, he was treated at a London hospital for a “pre-existing condition” but was released soon after without issue.

