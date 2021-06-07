Anne is trying to convince her mother and brother that it’s time to strip Prince Harry and Meghan of their titles. Getty

“Even before Harry and Meghan severed ties, William and Anne agreed they were going to be a nightmare from an organisational and public relations perspective. But even they are surprised by the extent of how right they were.”

Now, our palace insider says the Queen and Charles have finally agreed to a crisis meeting at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where Her Majesty spends every summer. Joining them will be Anne, Wills, Duchess Kate, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

Prince Andrew, who has stepped back from royal duties due to his friendship with the late convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, is not on the invite list.

“While William was in Edinburgh on a tour to try and soothe relations between Scotland and Westminster, he came to the conclusion that enough was enough, and called on all senior members of the family to join him for a summit to solve this dilemma once and for all,” says a source.

“William already has considerable power within the family, so everyone kowtowed.”

It’s believed William insisted on meeting urgently, given it’s expected Harry will be back in the UK next month to help unveil a statue honouring the brothers’ late mum, Princess Diana, on her 60th birthday.

“There’s a lot at stake here, and the family risks looking weak if they don’t stand up to serious accusations that they were racist and neglected Meghan and Harry’s mental health to the point of her suicidal ideation, among other things,” explains the insider.

“William and Anne are of the opinion that the Sussexes should be completely cut off financially, and stripped of their titles. Charles and the Queen were reticent to go that far, but they’re coming around to the idea that they now have no choice.

“Anne has already made it very clear that she will continue working hard for the monarchy in place of the Sussexes – an offer Charles can no longer refuse. This meeting will be about drawing up plans for a future without any mention of Prince Harry or his wife.”

