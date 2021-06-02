Harry and Meghan stepped down from royal duties last year. Getty

The change.org petition reads: “The purpose is to invite Prince Harry to voluntarily ask The Queen to put his royal style, titles and rank into abeyance, thereby freeing him from the diplomatic, political and constitutional constraints that are an inevitable part of royal rank, and further freeing him from the constitutional conflicts which his beliefs are creating, with all their implications at home and abroad, in particular in the United Kingdom and the United States of America, where his articulated beliefs are in open conflict with the accepted tenets of both the United Kingdom and American Constitutions.”

In an official statement shared to the royal family's website in January 2020, it was announced that Harry and Meghan were stepping back from their royal duties - a move which has colloquially come to be known as "Megxit".

The couple moved to the U.S. shortly after the announcement. Getty

"With The Queen’s blessing, the Sussexes will continue to maintain their private patronages and associations. While they can no longer formally represent The Queen, the Sussexes have made clear that everything they do will continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty." the statement read.

"The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family."

The press release also stipulated that Harry and Meghan would "no longer receive public funds for Royal duties".

Soon after, the couple made the move to the U.S. where they now reside with their son, Archie.