Australians will get a day off as a public holiday on Thursday, September 22, to mark the Queen's death.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced the one-off National Day of Mourning after consultations with state and territory leaders.
"It will be a one-off national public holiday to allow people to pay their respects for the passing of Queen Elizabeth,' the Prime Minister told the ABC.
A national memorial service will be held in Canberra on this day.
On the topic of public holidays, it is unlikely there will be a date change for the Queen’s Birthday; it will simply change to the King’s Birthday.
As a state holiday, the date varies across the country anyway and is rarely celebrated on her actual birthday. It is expected that each state will announce the change at the appropriate time.
The Queen’s Birthday honours will also likely become The King’s Birthday honours.
Over in the UK the country is still in mourning as officials begin planning her funeral which will take place on Monday, September 19, their time, at Westminster Abbey.
The PM is flying to the UK later this week with the Governor-General to attend the London event but will be flying back to Australia in time for the National Day of Mourning memorial in Canberra.
In Australia yesterday, the Governor-General David Hurley officially proclaimed King Charles III's ascension to the throne. The proclamation was followed by a 21-gun salute while state governors made their own proclamations at ceremonies around the country.
