Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced the one-off National Day of Mourning after consultations with state and territory leaders.

Australians will get a day off as a public holiday on Thursday, September 22, to mark the Queen's death.

"It will be a one-off national public holiday to allow people to pay their respects for the passing of Queen Elizabeth,' the Prime Minister told the ABC.

A national memorial service will be held in Canberra on this day.

On the topic of public holidays, it is unlikely there will be a date change for the Queen’s Birthday; it will simply change to the King’s Birthday.

As a state holiday, the date varies across the country anyway and is rarely celebrated on her actual birthday. It is expected that each state will announce the change at the appropriate time.

The Queen’s Birthday honours will also likely become The King’s Birthday honours.