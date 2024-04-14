With her mother-in-law still in the picture, Mary is unsure of her role. MEGA

“For a long time, her, Fred and the kids were this unbreakable family unit,” says a long time Danish royal watcher. “But the Easter break made it clear they are growing apart.”

Mary and Fred’s eldest, child Prince Christian, 18, appeared to eschew family time and instead hang out with his mates.

“Mary had the sobering realisation that her eldest son is no longer her baby boy, and is fast becoming independent,” says the source. “He has a tight-knit group of friends, and, like most young men, is more focused on that now.”

Anguish was written all over Mary's face as she carried out official duties on April 3.

While it’s a reality faced by any mum, Mary has the added pressure of weathering an ongoing storm over allegations Fred had been having an affair with a Mexican socialite. These allegations were denied by the woman in question.

“Having this intense scrutiny on her marriage must be isolating for Mary, especially when it’s come at a time when her family is beginning to splinter with Christian being all grown up,” explains the royal source.

Mary – who has given her royal role 100 per cent since she married Fred in 2004 – was likely hoping to push her woes away by throwing herself into work. But even that’s becoming a source of stress.

"Mary's not sure what her job is," said a source.

“Usually, a new Queen would be crowned because the previous monarch has passed, making Margrethe’s abdication a unique situation for Mary,” says a source.“Mary might be the new Queen, but Margrethe has insisted on keeping that title, and she’s still involved in the running of the palace. Mary’s not sure what her job is.”

Adds another source, “Mary’s spent almost 20 years wondering what life would be like as the wife of the King, but it’s not turned out to be the fairytale she pictured. “It’s a shame her family and friends are in Australia. She must be feeling very alone.”

