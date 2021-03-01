At the request of Her Majesty (left), Kate Middleton (right) is allegedly staging an intervention for her brother-in-law, Prince Harry Getty

The turbulence started when the US-based Sussexes blindsided the palace by announcing a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, mere days before the official outcome of their one-year Megxit review was revealed.

“It was very impolite not to have told the Queen in advance. She is Harry’s grandmother and head of

the family,” notes Levin.

Days later, the Queen formally stripped Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, of their patronages, with a line

in the official statement explaining that it wasn’t possible for the couple “to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service”.

In a blistering rebuttal, the Sussexes issued their own statement hours later, which included the scathing final line: “We can all live a life of service. Service is universal.”

According to reports, this brazen “disrespect” particularly devastated Kate and her husband, the future king Prince William.

Meanwhile, these tit-for-tat exchanges unfolded against the backdrop of the Queen’s 99-year-old husband, Prince Philip, being rushed to hospital.

According to Levin, the culmination of events – but particularly the Sussexes statement – pushed William, 38, to “breaking point”.

The Queen has formally stripped Harry (pictured) and Meghan of their patronages. Getty

“What would make him most angry is Harry and Meghan’s snubs ... This last week, she has also had

the anxiety of having Philip taken to hospital. That was so utterly rude and disrespectful to everything [the family] has done. William blew a gasket over it.”

The disappointment was reportedly the final straw for Kate, who’s now taking matters into her own hands.

“Kate’s got a front-row view of how they’re affecting both Prince William and the Queen. Kate has grown very close [to the Queen] in recent years, and [Harry and Meghan] are both really hurting over this,” says Levin.

“Kate knows deep down that it’s time to abandon her keep ‘calm and carry on’ strategy and finally wade into this mess with the Sussexes, for the sake of her husband, who is absolutely stunned and devastated to lose his brother like this.”

According to the royal commentator, “Kate is one of the few people who can get through to Harry.”

Levin also believes the duchess is the only senior royal capable of making Harry see “his behaviour

is having unacceptable consequences on the family he once loved”.

The Duchess of Cambridge is making some bold moves in an effort to rectify the recent reputational harm caused to the family. Getty

“Kate feels she has no choice but to sit Harry down and talk to him, face to face, about this nightmare situation and warn him in no uncertain terms that he needs to grow up, come back to the palace and apologise before it’s too late,” adds Levin.

“There’s talk Harry may return to see Prince Philip, but if not, Kate is more than prepared to fly to California and sort this out herself. She hates seeing what this whole sorry mess is doing to her family.”

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Cambridge is making some bold moves in an effort to rectify the recent reputational harm caused to the family.

“She’s determined to show the Sussexes that she’s no pushover, despite what Meghan may think,” says Levin. “Kate has pulling power of her own.”

In fact, Levin’s Buckingham Palace sources reveal mother-of-three Kate has come up with a plan to participate in an unprecedented TV broadcast, alongside the 94-year-old monarch, which will air hours before Harry and Meghan’s own tell-all.

“The Queen thought it was a genius strategy,” explains Levin. “It’s time the royal family publicly stands up to Harry and Meghan – and bless Kate for giving the Queen the strength to do so.”

