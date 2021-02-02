The Queen and President Joe Biden are teaming up for a power play. Getty

Future kings, Prince Charles and Prince William, along with their respective wives Camilla Parker-Bowles and Kate Middleton, are reported to be attending the event's reception with the Queen

As well as this group soirée, Her Majesty has also requested some one-on-one time with Joe Biden to in what is to be her first "significant diplomatic engagement" with the President.

One royal who will be sad to miss out on the engagement is Prince Harry who is very close to the US leader.

That's right, Harry and Joe have formed an unlikely bond over the years due to their love of sport - having attended the Invictus games together on numerous occasions.

“Harry enjoys Joe’s company and given his royal ties, it’s always stayed as a friendship," an insider told New Idea back in November last year.

Joe Biden was officially inaugurated as President of the United States on 20th January, 2021. Instagram

The same insider also revealed that as Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, is after a career in American politics, the Duchess is attempting to leverage the couple's close relationship with President Joe as an "in" to the White House.

And it seems that Joe is very much keen on Meghan's goals.

"Joe’s values align with many of hers and she’d love a place in his inner circle advising on women’s issues and social media," the source explained. "Of course, it doesn’t hurt her own political aspirations to get a foot in the door with Jill and Joe.

"She’s aware that people think she’s too inexperienced to be taken seriously for a run at president, so having a direct line to the president will give her that clout.”

Even though Harry's name has not been in the mix to attend the summit, it has been widely reported that the Duke is planning a return to the UK around this time. So there's every chance the 36-year-old may make an appearance to catch up with his old pal.

Prince Harry has formed a close bond with Joe Biden over the years. Getty

While there remain strict travel restrictions across the UK anD US due to COVID-19, both the Queen and President Biden have been vaccinated against the virus.

Reportedly, the Queen opted for a private way to get jabbed, being vaccinated by a household doctor at Windsor castle. President Joe Biden, however, has been much more public with his vaccinations.

The 78-year-old has posted both a photo and a video of himself receiving the vaccination twice to his Instagram, writing, "my number one priority is getting people vaccinated as quickly as we can to get our country back on track".

And it looks like the leader is planning on getting the country back on track in more ways than one as he meets with the monarch to plan their first power play.