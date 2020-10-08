Rumour has it Prince Harry (pictured) was “overwhelmed with feelings of guilt” for not being closer to his homeland when the coronavirus pandemic struck. Getty

Referring to an article in British publication Sunday People, royal analyst Penny Junor recently said that General Sir Richard Dannatt's comments could pressure Harry into heading home.

“He makes his own choices but we miss him and I hope that in a change of circumstances, that I can’t envisage, he returns to take up more ­traditional royal duties,” Richard reportedly said.

Richard went on to say that it was a terrible shame that there is now a disconnect between Harry and his military role, in which previously helped injured or troubled veterans.

He said: “Harry and Meghan are very much involved in other things and that’s their life choice and I don’t criticise them for that.

Harry's former army pals have urged the prince to head back to the UK. Getty

"But it means that he is not as available, not supporting in such a high-profile f­ashion, the work of charities and the needs of veterans."

Richard’s comments came after it was reported Prince William had been forced to replace Harry after the Duke of Sussex allegedly 'crossed the line'.

William will reportedly replace Harry as Captain General of the Royal Marines, a role the Duke of Sussex was reluctant to let go of.

While it was initially reported the title would be reserved for Harry, as he undertook a 12-month trial away from the Firm, recent events may have prompted the move.

Rumor has it Harry’s (right) comments on the upcoming US presidential election may have led to William taking over his Captain General role. Getty

Express reported that senior Royal Navy sources confirmed William would take over the role, after it was presumed Harry would not return to the UK.

Speaking of the decision, royal correspondent Richard Palmer added that Harry’s comments on the upcoming US presidential election may have sealed the deal.

“The Sussexes’ intervention in the US presidential election, no matter how carefully worded, was deemed by palace officials to have crossed a line,” Richard said.

“It’s likely to have effects.”