Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly happy that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have moved to Canada.

"They are so happy Meghan has left," the source revealed.

“Before I begin, I must say that I can only imagine what you may have heard or perhaps read over the last few weeks. So, I want you to hear the truth from me, as much as I can share – not as a Prince, or a Duke, but as Harry, the same person that many of you have watched grow up over the last 35 years – but with a clearer perspective," Harry began.

"For those reasons, it brings me great sadness that it has come to this. The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back, is not one I made lightly.

The 35-year-old discussed their departure during a speech at a private fundraiser for his charity Sentebale at The Ivy Chelsea Garden in London.

“It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges. And I know I haven’t always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option. What I want to make clear is we’re not walking away, and we certainly aren’t walking away from you."