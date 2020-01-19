WATCH: Prince Harry breaks silence for first time since Megxit drama
The new statement from Her Majesty comes days after Prince Charles, Prince William and Harry joined the Queen at Sandringham House to discuss the pairs decision to step down as 'senior members' of the royal family.
“Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family,” the Queen said in her statement on Saturday January 18.
“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family. I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life. I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family,” the statement read.
Buckingham Palace also released a statement explaining what’s next.
Queen Elizabeth has confirmed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will lose their HRH royal titles and will no longer be given public funding for their royal duties.
“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their ongoing support as they embark on the next chapter of their lives. As agreed in this new arrangement, they understand that they are required to step back from Royal duties, including official military appointments.”
"With The Queen’s blessing, the Sussexes will continue to maintain their private patronages and associations."
The statement also revealed, “They will no longer receive public funds for Royal duties. With The Queen’s blessing, the Sussexes will continue to maintain their private patronages and associations. While they can no longer formally represent The Queen, the Sussexes have made clear that everything they do will continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty.”