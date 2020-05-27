Queen Elizabeth was recently forced to cancel her annual Buckingham Palace garden parties amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Getty

Apparently, Boris is rather fond of jogging in the outdoors, but as far as Her Majesty is concerned, doing so in public presents a security risk to high-profile figures such as the PM.

The palace grounds, with its sprawling garden and tennis court, are the perfect milieu for fitness enthusiasts, and Boris is said to have recently visited via a sneaky side entrance.

Speaking to The Telegraph, a government source reportedly confirmed the PM had been given permission to use the palace gardens and would do so from time to time.

The Queen has reportedly given Prime Minister Boris Johnson permission to exercise in the palace gardens to ensure that he remains safe amid lockdown. Getty

"The Prime Minister has been exercising in the grounds of Buckingham Palace,” the source said.

“It's obviously important that the Prime Minister is able to take exercise,” the insider added, referring to the PM’s recent recovery from coronavirus last month.

Rumour has it Boris has been taking his health very seriously since his recovered from coronavirus, and running is said to be one of his preferred activities for staying in shape.

Her Majesty has been forced to reopen the palace gates for a rather surprising reason – despite the obvious health risk to those occupants who frequent the grounds. Getty

What’s more, the Mail on Sunday reported that the PM’s sudden interest in getting in shape was spearheaded by his rumoured new mantra "Don't be a fatty in your 50s."

While Boris is putting his best foot forward at the palace, Her Majesty remains in lockdown at Windsor Castle, along with Prince Philip and 22 loyal members of her staff.

The lockdown measures were put in place to protect the Queen, 94, and Philip, 98, who could face increased complications if they were to catch coronavirus.