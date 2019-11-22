Her Majesty is said to be very worried about Prince Philip's physical condition. Getty

Questions surrounding Prince Philip's health were first raised by editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine Ingrid Seward, who discussed how Her Majesty has had to face the scandal of Prince Andrew's connection with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein alone, as the Royal Family faces it's most chaotic period in years.

The situation came to a head on Wednesday when crisis talks between the Queen and her former favorite son without Prince Philip, which resulted in the Duke of York permanently stepping down from his Royal duties.

Prince Andrew's interview has been described as a 'disaster'. BBC

The royal expert said: "This affects her deeply.

"For a start, her husband is 98 and probably not in the best of health, so, she hasn’t got him by her.

"This is her favourite son and she wants to protect him."

According to another source, Prince Philip suffered "a bit of a wobble" a few months ago.

Prince Philip is 'not in the best of health', one royal expert said Getty

The source told The Sun: "A few weeks ago Philip had a bit of a wobble and hasn’t felt so energetic.

"He has been living quietly at Sandringham, where he spends most of his time reading and pottering about.

"Until recently he has been very active — carriage riding, fishing at Balmoral and driving around royal estates — although he no longer drives on public roads following his crash in January."

Prince Philip tips his hat during his last official engagement, 2017. Getty

The source continued: "His mind is as sharp as ever.

"However the sad reality is that the Queen is more isolated.

"They are both making an extraordinary personal sacrifice for the country."

Buckingham Palace has refused to comment on the sources claims.