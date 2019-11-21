Prince Andrew is facing heat after it was revealed he had 'gaps' in his diary and allegedly went unaccompanied for several hours at a time when he visited New York in 2001.

A former aide on the US trip told the Telegraph there were gaps in his itinerary but was unsure if the Duke met with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The Court Circular - the official public diary of the royal family - shows Andrew flew to New York from London on the morning of April 9 2001, landing at around midday and had a free afternoon.

On the same day, Virginia Roberts flew into a private airport near New York on Epstein's 'Lolita Express' private jet - which later flew to his US Virgin Islands hideaway spot. Prince Andrew had nothing in his diary for his first day in New York. The royal aide told the Telegraph he has "no idea" if the Duke wet to meet Epstein.

It's also reported that Prince Andrew flew to Boston on April 10 for a royal engagement, but then flew back to New York on April 11. His aides then transferred onto a flight back to the UK - without Prince Andrew.

It is unknown what Prince Andrew was doing over the eight days he spent in New York on his own, according to The Daily Mail. Whether he flew to his next royal engagement in South Korea from the UK, the US or elsewhere also remains unknown.