According to the British broadcaster, William "wasn't allowed anywhere near the frontline" because the Queen apparently ordered him to step down from his dream role.

Even though he trained to be a helicopter pilot and spent two years flying medics to emergencies, when it came to serving in the British Armed Forces, it was an unwavering “No” from the Queen.

"William was desperate to stay in the military and of course he trained to be a helicopter pilot,” Simon began. “But in the end, he wasn't allowed anywhere near the frontline.”

He continued: "The ultimate boss said no because he is second-in-line to the throne."

The royal commentator went on to say that, despite having his military dreams shattered, the Duke managed to find common ground with the monarchy, after he retrained his skills to help others.

"He retrained as a search and rescue pilot on Anglesey,” Simon said.

"He helped save many, many lives flying that yellow helicopter around the British Isles… So that gave him a meaningful role. And that meant an awful lot to him,” he added.

William recently allowed air ambulances to stop and refuel on the private lawn at his London home of Kensington Palace amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The air ambulances were given the green light to land and take off from Perks Field, which is used as a landing site for the royal family’s helicopters.

The paramedics originally had to fly to the nearest refuelling station in Watford which is about 20 miles away. So the new location no doubt saved the paramedics valuable time.

Of course, Wills’ kind offer doesn’t come as a surprise given that the air ambulance service is very close to his heart.