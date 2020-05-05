Prince William and Kate Middleton have been isolating at their country home of Anmer Hall with their children during the Covid-19 lockdowns in the UK.
But, they have still managed to find use for their London home of Kensington Palace amid the pandemic.
Prince William has approved the use of their private lawn at the palace for air ambulances to stop and refuel.
The air ambulances will land and take off from Perks Field, which is used as a landing site for the royal family’s helicopters.
Prince William has approved air ambulances to land on the palace grounds.
Getty Images
The paramedics originally had to fly to the nearest refuelling station in Watford which is about 20 miles away. So, this new location will no doubt save the paramedics valuable time.
Of course, this doesn’t come as a surprise because the air ambulance service is also very close to William’s heart.
Not only did he previously work as a search and rescue helicopter pilot with the Royal Air Force, he also became patron of the London’s Air Ambulance Charity in March this year.
Prince William worked as a search and rescue pilot.
Getty Images
While William and his children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are no doubt having a blast in their Norfolk country home, we are sure the kids are disappointed not to be seeing all the action at Kensington Palace.