Prince Andrew has always been the Queens favourite son. Getty

Prince Andrew's reputation was left in tatters after his friendship with billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein came to light, along with claims he was intimate with an underage girl.

Following his train wreck interview on BBC Newsnight, the Queen stripped her son of all his royal duties, meaning the Duke of York with no longer conduct royal or public duties and will step back from all patronages.

Prince Andrew's interview was labelled a 'disaster'. BBC

"It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstances relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family’s work and the valuable work going on in the many organizations and charities that I am proud to support," Prince Andrew's official statement read.

"Therefore, I have asked Her Majesty if I may step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, and she has given her permission."

Andrew and his mother face tough times due to his interview. Getty

A close friend of the shamed Royal told The Sun that the meeting between him and his mother was 'devastating for both of them'.

"The Queen summoned the Duke to Buckingham Palace to tell him her decision.

"It was a devastating moment for both of them. His reputation is in tatters.

"It is unlikely he will ever perform royal duties again. He is disgraced."

Her Majesty the Queen has had a tough few months Getty

Prince Andrew has faced a wave of criticisms following his bizarre Newsnight interview, which features a number of strange admissions including his excuse to his whereabouts on the day that Virginia Roberts claimed that Jeffrey Epstein trafficked her for sex with him in London.

Prince Andrew has pledged to cooperate with authorities as they investigate Epstein's criminal activity.