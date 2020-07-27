A new painting of Queen Elizabeth has prompted a strong reaction among royal fans, with some labelling the artwork as ‘sacrilegious’ and disrespectful to the British monarch. Foreign and Commonwealth Office/AP

Following the unveiling, artist Miriam Escofet revealed that she told the Queen she included a hidden symbol in the painting - the FCO insignia - on a tea cup.

“When I explained certain elements of the painting, the teacup, she made some amusing comments,” Miriam began.

“She said ‘but there’s no tea in the cup’.

“I said I’m afraid the tea has been sacrificed for the symbolism,” she added.

The artwork, which was commissioned by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) as a lasting tribute to Her Majesty’s diplomatic service, was revealed during a virtual unveiling last week. Foreign and Commonwealth Office/AP

The artist went on to say that her “symbolism” nod was inspired by The Ambassadors painting by artist Hans Holbein the Younger, which features a symbolic skull, Express reported.

But while Her Majesty’s reaction to the empty cup was quite jovial, several royalists were seemingly less enthused, with some taking to Twitter to voice their concerns.

“GIVE THE WOMAN A BLOODY CUP OF TEA,” one disgruntled fan wrote, while another questioned whether the lack of tea was "sacrilegious".

Her Majesty recently took part in a video call to witness a virtual unveiling of a painting of herself. Foreign and Commonwealth Office/AP

A third person added: "Wonderful painting. HM Queen Elizabeth is right, the cup needs some tea in it."

Meanwhile another royalist suggested the empty cup was a reflection of state of the government, writing: "The teacup is symbolic of the Foreign & Commonwealth Office: empty."

Despite the criticism, the Queen still appeared to enjoy the likeness of her portrait and following the virtual unveiling said: "I'm glad I've had the chance to see it.”

She added: “I hope I'll see it in real life one day.”