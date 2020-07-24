Queen Elizabeth II is down to her last two corgis. Well, technically they are dorgis − corgi-dachshund crosses − named Vulcan and Candy. Getty

“They’re really darned cute … just fun to be with,” says Bobbie Lord of New Jersey, who is a fan of Her Majesty.

And Logan Mikhly, owner of the dog-friendly Boris and Horton cafe in Manhattan, says corgis are the new ‘it’ breed.

“Their proportions are ridiculous, their walk is funny and they are always smiling,” she said, adding: “Meet-ups of corgi owners are the cafe’s most popular event.”

Americans have fallen in love with corgis following the success of the Netflix series The Crown. Netflix

No wonder the Queen has owned more than 30 of the short-legged pooches since her first puppy, Susan, in 1944.

When Queen Elizabeth's last corgi, Willow, passed away in 2018, it marked the end of an era. The monarch not only lost one of her much-loved pet dogs, but it was also her last.

Willow's passing marked the first time in more than 70 years that Her Majesty has not owned a pet corgi - and she has no plans to get another one.

The Queen's love for corgis started when she was a teen, ever since her 18th birthday when she was given Susan as a gift. Getty

Her Majesty bred Pembroke Welsh corgis ever since, and has owned more than thirty in her lifetime.

Monty Roberts, one of the Queen's advisors, previously explained to Vanity Fair why the Queen didn't want to have any more young dogs.

“She didn't want to leave any young dog behind. She wanted to put an end to it,” Monty said.

