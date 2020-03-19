Queen Elizabeth is worried about her grandson, Harry.

Angela continued: "I think there's a real move, both from Harry and Meghan and from the Queen, to have some unity.

"Obviously, at the moment, unity is the whole flavour of what we're supposed to be working towards.

"The fact that they're actually going to go to Balmoral I think will be very interesting.

"What will also be interesting is to see who is there at the same time."

The royal commentator added: "I think William and Kate will be there with the kids, the question is whether they overlap.

"The Queen is there for several months so it's perfectly possible that everyone can go visit her at different times.

"You would hope that Charles and Camilla would be there."

The Monarch is trying to ensure Harry isn't isolated. Getty

The news comes after nne of Meghan Markle's closest confidants has revealed Prince Harry's heartache amid the coronavirus crisis.

The inside source told Daily Mail that Canada-based Harry feels helpless knowing his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, 93, and father Prince Charles, 71, are considered 'high risk' due to their ages.

"Meghan said they are grateful, especially Harry, that they could spend time with his family before all this insanity began.

"Meghan said [Harry] has been in contact with the both his father and grandmother. He urged them to stay safe and to take extra precautions," Meghan's friend explained.

SCROLL DOWN TO WATCH: Prince Charles awkwardly denies handshake amid coronavirus fear

The Queen has relocated to Windsor Castle, where she will be in self isolation until after Easter in mid-April, while Prince Charles remains at Clarence House, the home he shares with wife Camilla.

Meghan's friend said with Harry, Meghan and Archie holed up in Canada, he "feels a bit helpless and isolated out in the middle of nowhere, but is grateful that they are all together as a family."

Back home in the UK, Harry's brother, Prince William is preparing to act as regent for his grandmother.

The British Health Secretary, Matt Hancock announced that 'within the coming weeks' citizens aged 70 and over will be forced to stay at home for an extended period, in a bid to protect them from the deadly COVID-19, better known as coronavirus.

And on Tuesday March 17, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that anyone aged 70 and over in the UK must self-isolate at home from this weekend (March 21) for up to four months to prevent them from contracting the virus.

The virus is more deadly to people over the age of 70 and with health issues.

Elizabeth and Charles will have to step down from their royal duties, making the Duke of Cambridge regent.

As of Tuesday morning, it's been proven that royals aren't immune to the international pandemic.

Karl von Habsburg, the Archduke of Austria, has gone into quarantine, after he tested positive for the virus on Thursday, People reported.

The 59-year-old confirmed the shocking news to Austrian TV channel oe24, when his flu-like symptoms turned out to be COVID-19.