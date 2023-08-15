Catherine and Prince William will lead the memorial for the late Queen. Getty

Princess Diana’s former butler, Paul Burrell told The Sun it will be “a difficult day for the King,” so it is natural Catherine and Prince William would be “handed the baton.”

“She was the beating heart of that family. I still miss her today. It’s going to be difficult for the King, I know it is. Because he had to witness the death of his mother before he got the top job,” Paul said.

"William and Kate are there to help as much as possible. This is their first real duty on behalf of the King.”

Meghan and Harry aren't expected to attend memorial events. Getty

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly been excluded from the invitation list according to Paul.

“I don’t think the King had any [intention] of inviting Meghan and Harry to this event, because he considers this to be a family event. His close family event,” he confessed.