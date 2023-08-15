How the late Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered on the anniversary of her passing
September, 8, 2023 marks a year since her passing.
- by
Tia Thomas
The world stood still when it was announced Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, who reigned over the United Kingdom for 70 years, passed away on September 8, 2022.
On the first anniversary of her passing in 2023, the royal family has shed some light onto her memorial.
Leading the memorial is the Prince and Princess of Wales, who are expected to make an in-person appearance on the anniversary of the late Queen’s death, publicly tributing the importance of honouring her memory.
According to The Telegraph UK, the engagement will be held close to Windsor as the Wales’ family will have returned from their summer holidays in time for their children to return to school on September 6.
However, King Charles and Queen Camilla will reportedly be mourning privately at Balmoral Castle. The place where the King’s mother sadly passed away at 96-years-old.
Catherine and Prince William will lead the memorial for the late Queen.
Getty
Princess Diana’s former butler, Paul Burrell told The Sun it will be “a difficult day for the King,” so it is natural Catherine and Prince William would be “handed the baton.”
“She was the beating heart of that family. I still miss her today. It’s going to be difficult for the King, I know it is. Because he had to witness the death of his mother before he got the top job,” Paul said.
"William and Kate are there to help as much as possible. This is their first real duty on behalf of the King.”
Meghan and Harry aren't expected to attend memorial events.
Getty
Meanwhile, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly been excluded from the invitation list according to Paul.
“I don’t think the King had any [intention] of inviting Meghan and Harry to this event, because he considers this to be a family event. His close family event,” he confessed.
