The news of her passing was announced by Buckingham Palace on early Friday morning, Australian time, at her Scottish country residence, Balmoral Castle.

"After a full day yesterday, Her Majesty has this afternoon accepted doctors' advice to rest. This means that the Privy Council meeting that had been due to take place this evening will be rearranged," a Palace spokesman said on Thursday, Australian time.

As per the doctor's orders, the Queen also postponed the Privy Council meeting and the 1000-mile round trip around Scotland due to mobility issues.

Over the previous few months, there have been concerns over the Queen's health. Especially in the more recent days, fans noticed her petite frame, a significant bruise on her right hand and her reliance on a walking stick.

"The queen looks so fragile," one user observed.

"Her Majesty's right hand looks darker than it should be. I hope it's nothing serious and the Queen is doing well!," a third added just days before her passing.

In February 2022, the Queen contracted Coronavirus and was also hospitalised in October 2021 for an undisclosed reason.

King Charles, who will now access the throne, has issued a statement about his loss.

"The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family," His Majesty said.

"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

Buckingham Palace announced the queen has died "peacefully" but no other information about her passing has been released.

