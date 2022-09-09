Being The Queen
Being The Queen shares never-before-heard stories about the late Monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, from recordings from those who knew her the best. This National Geographic documentary gives us a glimpse into her majesty’s private life and moments within the House of Windsor.
Elizabeth I & II: The Golden Queens
If you’re a fan of Queen Elizabeth I and II, this documentary explores these two iconic royals’ side by side – their similarities and the events that occurred that saw their ascension to the throne.
Inside The Crown: Secrets Of The Royals
Split into four episodes, Inside The Crown: Secrets Of The Royals offers insights from historians, royal insiders, and the wider royal family into the life of the late Queen and her family. If you want to know how Queen Elizabeth II managed to hold her record-breaking reign, this is the documentary to watch.
The Majestic Life of Queen Elizabeth II
Featuring rare archival footage from the death of King George through to the marriage of William and Kate, The Majestic Life of Queen Elizabeth II explores the true story of how she became the Queen and held her reign for 60 years.
Lead photo: Getty