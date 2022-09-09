Today, Queen Elizabeth II passed away, peacefully. Queen Elizabeth II ascended to the throne when she was just 25 and held a record-breaking reign for 70 years.

70 years is no easy feat – it’s monumental, and her passing marks an end of an era.

In the years in which Queen Elizabeth II held the throne, many documentaries and docuseries have surfaced to explore the unique life of Her Majesty. From never-before-heard stories about the late Monarch, exclusive recordings from those who were closest to her, and the unpacking of significant events that make up her legacy.

Below are the best documentaries and docuseries about Queen Elizabeth II that you can stream right now in Australia.

The best documentaries about Queen Elizabeth II available to stream in Australia