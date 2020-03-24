Princess Eugenie turned 30 on March 23, and her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth , led the birthday tributes.

The Royal Family Instagram account shared a snap of the Queen, 93, and her granddaughter smiling together on Maundy Thursday in April last year.

The Queen paid a special tribute to her granddaughter in the caption.

"Wishing Princess Eugenie a very Happy Birthday! Her Royal Highness is The Queen's 6th grandchild. Today she turns 30," it read.

"This [photo] was taken in 2019 when The Princess joined her grandmother at a Maundy Thursday Service at St George's Chapel in Windsor."