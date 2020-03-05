Queen Elizabeth II meets President of Malta George Vella during an audience at Buckingham Palace, March 4 Getty

The Queen dismissed any fears as she met President of Malta George Vella and the Ambassador of Cuba Barbara Elena Montalvo Alvarez, shaking bare hands with them.

The royal family's social media accounts posted footage of the monarch greeting the Maltese president and his wife, Miriam.

Mr Vella can be heard telling the Queen he had "always dreamt about" meeting her and "at last it has happened".

"Oh, that's very nice, isn't it," the Queen remarks.

She was spotted on Tuesday wearing white gloves while she handed out MBEs, OBEs and knighthoods and shook hands with a number of people.

The Monarch was also gloved as she opened the new premises of the Royal National ENT and Eastman Dental Hospital and met staff and patients at the facility on February 19. However it's more common for her to wear gloves on these types of occasions.

Queen Elizabeth II opens the new premises of the Royal National ENT and Eastman Dental Hospital on February 19 Getty

With cases of coronavirus currently at 87 people in the UK, it's understandable she would be cautious.

Her Majesty turns 94 next month and the risk of severe coronavirus symptoms is greater for the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions.