Her Majesty (pictured) has been dealt another cruel blow, with the sad news her husband is set to reach a milestone in hospital. Getty

And while Buckingham Palace has maintained the stance the Duke is ‘on the mend’, it remains unclear if the 99-year-old is likely to head home any time soon.

After being transferred from King Edward VII’s hospital to St Bartholomew's Hospital for his heart procedure, Philip returned to King Edward’s on March 5 where he has remained ever since.

"Following the Duke of Edinburgh’s successful procedure at St Bartholomew’s hospital on Wednesday, His Royal Highness has been transferred to King Edward VII’s hospital this morning,” the palace confirmed at the time.

With the ensuing drama that’s followed Harry and Meghan’s bombshell interview with Oprah, it appears Prince Philip’s (pictured) health status has taken a back seat. Getty

"The Duke is expected to remain in hospital for continuing treatment for a number of days."

But despite the palace’s initial optimism, it appears the Duke’s condition is more serious than first reported, given that he has been back at King Edward’s for more than 10 days.

While Prince's lengthy hospital stay has fans concerned, it seems it's still business as usual back in Windsor Castle, where the Queen has mostly remained throughout the pandemic.

The Duke of Edinburgh (left) has reached a month-long stay in hospital, following his February 16 admission for observation of a pre-existing health condition. Getty

Earlier this month, the reigning British monarch even took part in a special unveiling ceremony of her own statue here in Australia.

Appearing in high spirits in a soft pink ensemble, the Queen joined in a video call with the Governor of South Australia, His Excellency the Hon. Hieu Van Le and the Premier Steven Marshall as they unveiled the statue, which sits outside Government House in Adelaide, South Australia.

What’s more, it's encouraging to see the Queen go about her work as usual - so here's hoping Philip's hospital stay doesn't last much longer and he's reunited with his wife soon.