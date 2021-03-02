The Duke has now been moved from King Edward VII's Hospital to St Bartholomew's Hospital in London. Getty

The 99-year-old royal was originally admitted as a precaution after he felt unwell for several days, as per the Palace at the time.

It seems his pre-existing condition has continued to cause complications - his new hospital is known for its thorough treatment for cardiovascular issues.

While it seems a little alarming to hear of the Prince's lengthy stay in hospital, it seems it's still business as usual back in Windsor Castle, where the Queen has continued to reside throughout the majority of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prince Philip was originally admitted as a precaution after he felt unwell for several days. Getty

Today, she even took part in a special unveiling ceremony of her own statue here in Australia.

Appearing in high spirits in a soft pink ensemble, the Queen joined in a video call with the Governor of South Australia, His Excellency the Hon. Hieu Van Le and the Premier Steven Marshall as they unveiled the statue, which sits outside Government House in Adelaide, South Australia.

It's encouraging to see the Queen go about her work as per usual - so here's hoping Philip's hospital stay doesn't last much longer and he's reunited with his wife soon enough.

The Queen is carrying on with her engagements. Twitter

It's been alleged that the Duke of Edinburgh called on his son, Prince Charles, to discuss the future of the monarchy from his hospital bed.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Royal Beat, former press spokesman for the Queen, Dickie Arbiter, claimed that Philip would have wanted to speak to his son to “to lay the ground”.

“I think it was at the request of the Duke that the Prince of Wales visited,” Dickie told Royal Beat host Kate Thornton and the other experts.

He continued: “To lay the ground. Look the man is 99, he is in with an infection. My guess is that he will come out, he will walk out and he will go back to Windsor.

“But eventually he is going to die and he was just saying to Charles, ‘one day you are going to be the leading man of the family’,” he added.