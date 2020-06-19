Queen Elizabeth II and other members of the royal family have paid tribute to singing legend Dame Vera Lynn, whose music was a symbol of hope during World War II. Getty

Announced overnight on Thursday, Vera's family wrote they were, "deeply saddened to announce the passing of one of Britain's best-loved entertainers at the age of 103."

"Dame Vera Lynn, who lived in Ditchling, East Sussex, passed away earlier today, 18 June 2020, surrounded by her close family."

They confirmed a memorial service for the iconic singer will be announced at a later date.

Leading the royal family, and indeed Britain's tributes was the Queen herself - according to HELLO!, the Queen sent a message of condolence to the family of Vera.

It's understood the Queen was hugely fond of Vera, and her music.

Having lived through World War II herself and with memories of what it was like as a child, Elizabeth no doubt appreciated the hope and respite the singer's music brought during the difficult time.

In fact, even as recently as this year the Queen has paid tribute to Lynn's music in her own course of duty.

In April, the Queen gave a milestone wartime-esque address to the nation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Directly referencing one of Lynn's most iconic songs, We'll Meet Again, the Queen said: "We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again."

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla also paid tribute to the talented singer.

Sharing a series of images of the beautiful singer on Instagram, two of which included instances where she had met both Charles and Camilla, the pair simply wrote: "Remembering Dame Vera Lynn."

Fans flocked to the comments section to also share their sadness after learning of her passing.

"R.I.P Vera Lynn. The Troops will line your stairway to heaven I'm sure," one fan wrote.

Another said: "What a wonderful lady and a comfort to those young boys away from family. May she Rest In Peace."

"You will join my late father in heaven ... a WW2 veteran who passed at 99, he adored you," penned another.

Vera was made a Member of the Order of the Companions of Honour by the Queen in 2016, and her songs will live on - particularly the aforementioned We'll Meet Again and another iconic tune, White Cliffs of Dover.

