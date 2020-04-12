Queen Elizabeth II has shared an emotional Easter message. Getty

The royal went on to say that candles help us unite on birthdays, anniversaries and countless other days of celebration, and Easter is no different, despite much of the globe being in quarantine.



"Many religions have festivals which celebrate light overcoming darkness," she said. "Such occasions are often accompanied by the lighting of candles. They seem to speak to every culture, and appeal to people of all faiths and of none.



"As darkness falls on the Saturday before Easter day, many Christians would normally light candles together," she said. "In church, one light would pass to another spreading slowly and then more rapidly as more candles are lit. It's a way of showing how the good news of Christ's resurrection is being passed on from the first Easter by every generation until now."



This was the 93-year-old's second address on coronavirus, following a televised address that went to air last weekend.

“I am speaking to you at what I know is an increasingly challenging time,” the Queen began. “A time of disruption in the life of our country: a disruption that has brought grief to some, financial difficulties to many, and enormous changes to the daily lives of us all.”

Her Majesty gave praise to NHS front line healthcare workers.

“I am sure the nation will join me in assuring you that what you do is appreciated and every hour of your hard work brings us closer to a return to more normal times,” she added.

“I also want to thank those of you who are staying at home, thereby helping to protect the vulnerable and sparing many families the pain already felt by those who have lost loved ones.”

The Queen then urged people to remain “strong” so that future generations can look back and take pride in knowing how they responded to the pandemic.

“Together we are tackling this disease, and I want to reassure you that if we remain united and resolute, then we will overcome it,” she said.

“The pride in who we are is not a part of our past, it defines our present and our future. The moments when the United Kingdom has come together to applaud its care and essential workers will be remembered as an expression of our national spirit; and its symbol will be the rainbows drawn by children,” she continued.

Her Majesty concluded by offering some words of encouragement to those who may be struggling with the uncertainty of not knowing what the future holds.

“We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return. We will be with our friends again, we will be with our families again, we will meet again. But for now, I send my thanks and warmest good wishes to you all,” she said.