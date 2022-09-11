Getty

After a 70-year-long reign, Queen Elizabeth II passed away at age 96.

The news of her passing was announced by Buckingham Palace on early Friday morning, Australian time, at her Scottish country residence, Balmoral Castle.

The news followed just one day after her doctors advised that she rest for another two weeks after a 'full day' meeting with the new United Kingdom Prime Minister, Liz Truss.

The announcement came via a short, 26-word statement released by Buckingham Palace."The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow"

The Queen's death came just three months after Britain held four days of public celebrations for her Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years on the throne.

Her eldest son, now King Charles, and daughter Princess Anne were by her side when she died while other members of the Royal Family rushed to her side but were unable to make it in time.

Following the news, Charles released an official statement to the public.

"The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family,” it read.

"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be a deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

"During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held."