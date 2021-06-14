The Queen has received a new pup. Getty

The day Her Majesty received the new pup was the day that her late husband Prince Philip should have turned 100 years old.

Not only that, the Queen is still getting over the loss of one of her beloved pets, Fergus - a 5-month-old corgi cross dachshund - who unexpectedly passed just last month.

The new corgi will join the Queens other pets, Muick and Candy.

Prince Andrew has gifted the Queen a new corgi. Getty

A Winsdor Castle source told the publication that Her Majesty is "absolutely delighted to have a new corgi".

"She was distraught when Fergus died suddenly, but this new dog will be perfect company for Muick going forward."

Since Prince Philip's passing in April this year, royal fans have been paying tribute to the Duke, including, of course, the Queen herself.

The Queen has been mourning the loss of her husband. Getty

Back in June, The Queen was presented with a special Duke of Edinburgh Rose - this was given to mark what would have been his 100th birthday on June 10th.

The pink rose, which is newly bred, was named in Philip's memory.

It is also being sold to raise money for the Duke of Edinburgh's living legacy fund.

In the image, The Queen looks delighted to receive such a special gift.

There's no doubt it's been a difficult time for the Monarch, who was married to Philip for 73 years. Our thoughts are with Her Majesty.

WATCH BELOW: The Queen arrives for Prince Philip's funeral