Today, royal fans across the world would have been celebrating a very big milestone - a rare day to come by on any royal calendar.
Today would have been Prince Philip's 100th birthday, his big centenary - something that royal staffers had been planning celebrations for right up until his passing in April.
WATCH: Queen Elizabeth first appearance since Philip's funeral
But while he died just three months short of his 100th, his life and legacy is no less remembered.
Today, June 10, the royals and their fans across the world will remember the Duke - and Queen Elizabeth is already leading the charge.
Last week, the 95-year-old Monarch was presented with a special Duke of Edinburgh Rose - this was given to mark what would have been his 100th birthday.
The Queen was gifted a special Duke of Edinburgh rose.
Getty
The pink rose, which is newly bred, was named in Philip's memory.
It is also being sold to raise money for the Duke of Edinburgh's living legacy fund.
In the image, The Queen looks delighted to receive such a special gift.
She stands in the sunshine with a bright blue dress and cardigan, while wearing a signature pair of sunglasses.
Philip passed just months before his milestone birthday.
Getty
There's no doubt it's been a difficult time for the Monarch, who was married to Philip for 73 years.
The royals bid farewell to him at a ceremony held at St George's Chapel, close to Windsor Castle where the Queen is currently residing.
Our thoughts are with her and her family on this day especially.
Watch below: The Queen arrives for the funeral Of Prince Philip
This story originally appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.