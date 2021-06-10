The Queen was gifted a special Duke of Edinburgh rose. Getty

The pink rose, which is newly bred, was named in Philip's memory.

It is also being sold to raise money for the Duke of Edinburgh's living legacy fund.

In the image, The Queen looks delighted to receive such a special gift.

She stands in the sunshine with a bright blue dress and cardigan, while wearing a signature pair of sunglasses.

Philip passed just months before his milestone birthday. Getty

There's no doubt it's been a difficult time for the Monarch, who was married to Philip for 73 years.

The royals bid farewell to him at a ceremony held at St George's Chapel, close to Windsor Castle where the Queen is currently residing.

Our thoughts are with her and her family on this day especially.

Watch below: The Queen arrives for the funeral Of Prince Philip

This story originally appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.