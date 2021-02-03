The Queen has suffered a devastating loss as former military officer as war and pandemic hero tragically passed away. Getty

Indeed, touched by his dedication, the Queen reached out to Tom to award the veteran with a knighthood back in May 2020 for his fundraising efforts. And, thus, the former military officer was knighted on the grounds of Windsor castle.

Unfortunately, on Tuesday we were met with the sad news that the 100-year-old hero had tragically passed away after contracting COVID-19 and pneumonia.

It was the Captain's daughters, Hannah and Lucy, who broke the devastating news in a touching statement.

After Captain Sir Tom Moore's fundraising efforts struck a chord with Her Majesty, the Queen knighted the 100-year-old at Windsor Castle. Getty

“It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our dear father, Captain Sir Tom Moore,” they wrote.

“The last year of our father’s life was nothing short of remarkable. He was rejuvenated and experienced things he’d only ever dreamed of.

“Whilst he’d been in so many hearts for just a short time, he was an incredible father and grandfather, and he will stay alive in our hearts forever.”

The Queen was quick to offer her condolences to the Sir.

Captain Tom tragically passed away after contracting COVID-19 and pnemonia. Twitter

"The Queen is sending a private message of condolence to the family of Captain Sir Tom Moore," read a post on the official Royal Family Instagram account.

"Her Majesty very much enjoyed meeting Captain Sir Tom and his family at Windsor last year. Her thoughts and those of the Royal Family are with them."

A wave of love and condolences came crashing in from people who were struck and inspired by Tom's great feat.

"This man not only raised millions for our amazing NHS charities, he proved that no matter what age you are, you can accomplish anything," one user penned. "RIP Sir Tom. Fly high with the angels."