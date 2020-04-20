They're engaged! Instagram

Lachy is not only celebrating his engagement, but the children’s performer will officially become stepdad to Dana's young son from a previous relationship. Dana told the Daily Telegraph in February that Jasper and Lachy have a really special connection.

Lachy is starting a family with Dana. Instagram

“Lachy is such a special person for him. He doesn’t tell the other kids at kindy that he’s a Wiggle, he’s just Lachy to him and they have the best fun together – he’s so great with kids and they make up the best games,” she said.

Lachy, 34, was married to yellow Wiggle Emma Watkins before the pair split in 2018.

Lachy was once married to Yellow Wiggle Emma. Supplied

For more, see this week's New Idea - out now!