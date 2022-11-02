In what may come as a surprise to monarchists and avid viewers of The Crown alike, King Charles III has responded to a handwritten letter by his actor counterpart Dominic West.

The English actor will play the former Prince of Wales in the upcoming season five of the Netflix hit show which will explore the breakdown of his marriage to Princess Diana, and controversial relationship with Camilla Parker Bowles.

Mr West is also expected to appear in season six, the final season, which is currently filming.

According to sources, the actor was allegedly “so concerned” about how the royal family would perceive his portrayal of Charles - especially after the character of Charles was received not so well in previous seasons - that he offered to resign from his role as an ambassador for The Princes Trust charity due to a “conflict of interest”.

WATCH NOW: The Crown Season 5 Trailer