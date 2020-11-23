Princess Michael (right) at Royal Ascot with the Queen in 2015. Getty

Princess Michael infamously wore a racist brooch whilst attending the Queen's Christmas lunch in 2017.

Prince Harry's then fiancée, Meghan Markle, who is mixed-race, was also a guest at the lunch.

Following the scandal when the royal was spotted wearing the blackamoor piece of jewellery, a spokesman said Princess Michael “is very sorry and distressed that it has caused offence.”

The last royal to test positive for COVID-19 was Prince William who allegedly chose to withhold his diagnosis so that he didn't worry the British people.

Following his recovery, the Duke of Cambridge reportedly told an observer at an engagement: “There were important things going on and I didn’t want to worry anyone.”

"At one stage he was struggling to breathe, so obviously everyone around him was pretty panicked," the source alleged.

But despite his shock diagnosis, the prince was reportedly able to carry on with his regal duties, while undergoing treatment at his Norfolk home.

"After seeing medics and testing positive - which was obviously quite a shock given how fit and healthy he is - William was determined it should be business as usual though," the source claimed.

Speaking on the Royally Obsessed podcast, hosts Roberta Fiorito and Rachel Bowie discussed a theory as to why Prince William decided to cover up his diagnosis.

"Say the worst happened - the Queen at 94 passed away then Prince Charles passed away then Prince William passed away, all because they were hit by the virus," Roberta hypothesised.

"The next in line to the throne is George, and then Charlotte and Louis, and none of them are over the age of 18, which is where the Regency Act comes into play.

"That means a regent would rule in his place, and that person has to be over 21… the next in line of succession is Prince Harry, who had just left as of March 31, and moved to California and quit.

Prince Charles and Prince William both tested positive for coronavirus. Instagram

"Then after Prince Harry, the next available regent is Prince Andrew,” she added.

Roberta’s co-host Rachel then weighed in on the theory, saying: "Think of what the headlines would have been - panic is an understatement.

"People would obviously be spinning and hypothesising and speculating on what would happen, playing out all these scenarios. So I doubt it was William's choice to keep it a secret."