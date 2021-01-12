Crown Princess Mary (pictured) will celebrate the last year of her 40s on February 5. Getty

Fit to be Queen

Princess Mary is one of the fittest royals on the planet – and her Aussie background and active lifestyle as a busy major royal may be factors behind being in good shape.

Previously, Princess Mary’s sister-in-law Leanne Donaldson confirmed that the Aussie expat easily burns off calories because she’s always on the go as a royal mum.

“Mary, like the rest of her family, is totally dedicated to exercise. She’s always walking, jogging, or riding a horse,” Leanne revealed.

Over the years, the fitness fanatic has been snapped having a hit on the tennis court, riding bikes and hitting the pavement in charity fun runs. Princess Mary also reportedly regularly sees a personal trainer to stay in toned and taut shape.

On top of all that, Leanne notes that the mother-of-four is kept on her toes by her kids Prince Christian, 15, Princess Isabella, 13, and nine-year-old twins Princess Josephine and Prince Vincent.

“She’s also running after four children – that’s guaranteed to keep anyone in shape!” Leanne added.

Mary's Aussie background and active lifestyle as a busy major royal may be factors behind her being in good shape. Media Mode

Eat like a royal

Princess Mary’s killer physique is a result of more than just exercise, with numerous sources claiming that the ripped royal follows a traditional, wholesome Danish diet.

Forget cheeky takeaways delivered to the palace! Sources say that since marrying Prince Frederik and moving abroad, Mary has embraced a healthy Scandinavian diet, centred on locally sourced and readily available natural foods.

This style of eating, which is common throughout the region, centres on a naturally lower intake of carbohydrates and higher input of good fats and proteins. Typical foods included in this diet are oily fish, fruits and particularly berries, root vegetables including carrots, parsnip and potatoes, as well as nuts and seeds. Bread isn’t off the menu either – but it’s more likely to be a dense and fibrous Euro variety, such as dark rye.

Of course, it’s not all clean eating and no fun – Mary’s often spotted at formal dinners and royal parties enjoying a glass of red wine.

The future queen of Denmark has redefined royal beauty with her intense focus on skincare and a penchant for understated make-up. Getty

Modern glamour

The future queen of Denmark has redefined royal beauty with her intense focus on skincare and a penchant for understated make-up.

It’s been widely reported that Princess Mary’s glowing complexion is all thanks to Ole Henriksen, facialist to the stars. The LA-based Danish expat advises Mary on her skincare regimen and his products are even hand-delivered to Amalienborg Palace.

Ole’s key skin philosophy? “Keep it simple – less is more,” OIe swears is the key. “I advise my clients to use products with high concentrations of antioxidants and natural active ingredients, which results in firmer, smoother, even-pigmented skin.”

Meanwhile, the acclaimed Soren Hedegaard is Mary’s personal makeup artist and responsible for creating her refined, utterly elegant look.

The Danish cosmetics guru favours a barely-there style for Princess Mary, comprised of a smooth and glowing complexion, a hint of rose blush and baby pink or coral on the lips.

Overall, Princess Mary’s beauty look is radiant, chic and refined. Much like everything about her …