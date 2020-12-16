Pretty in pink! Supplied

Business up the top, party down the bottom. This gorgeous outfit is simple to replicate.

Start with a basic $10 white blouse from Kmart, available in sizes 6-20.

Pair it with a gorgeous, multi-coloured Joe Browns skirt from Next ($91, available in sizes 8-18).

Don't forget your accessories! This belt is a beauty from ASOS ($62).

And a clutch, of course. This Frankie Frame stone clutch is from Forever New at The Iconic ($59.99).

Accessories are your best friend. Start with some classic $59 gold and white pearl earrings from IZOA at The Iconic.

A layered necklace under $5? Yes please (from Kmart, $4).

And lastly, finish off the look with an elegant bracelet (from Witchery, $69.95).

She just oozes elegance in this understated number!

To copy Mary's class, start off with a simple white frock. You can find this one at Boohoo for $75, available in sizes 8-18.

Mary knows the power of a simple belt. Try pairing your basic white dress with a $20 belt from from Boohoo.

Gotta love a kitten heel! You can get these metallic Clarks shoes from Amazon Australia for $61.01.

Can't forget accessories. Bring your outfit together with these gorgeous white and gold pearl earrings, just $19.95 from Seed!

You'll always look elegant with a bracelet. This white and gold minimalist chain will tie in nicely with your earrings and is just $49 from Miz Casa & Co at The Iconic.

And finally, you can never have too much jewellery. To complete your look, sport this divine gold bangle from Oroton, coming in at $99.95. Fancy!

What a perfect spring look.

Get your flower on with this gorgeous floral dress from Marks and Spencer ($119, available in sizes 6-24)

Pump it up with these beige pumps, courtesy of Verali at Wanted shoes, coming in at $79.95.

Tie your look together with an croc-textured box clutch from Olga, $89.95.

Accessorise, accessorise, accessorise! These golden heart earrings are just $30 from Next.

Pair your earrings with this Sahara choker necklace from Murkani, $169.

It's time to go bold! Step outside of a neutral colour palette.

This maxi block green dress is the perfect base for your new bold look. You can find this beauty at Next for just $55 (available in sizes 6-22)

Pair this summer dress with some flat, comfortable sandals. You can find these Ammos shoes at The Iconic for $109.95.

Let the colour do the talking and go basic for your accessories. These understated gold sleepers from Next are just $20.

Pair the earrings with a simple $50 chain from Orelia London at The Iconic.

Make sure you have all accessory bases covered with this pearl bracelet from Kirstin Ash, to be found at The Iconic for $129.

A blouse and maxi skirt seem like such a simple combination, but Mary just takes it to the next level. Here's how to copy it.

First, start with a white blouse. This one is just $36 from Next (available in sizes 6-22).

This copycat Chartou skirt is a perfect companion to your blouse, coming in at just $33.24 from Amazon Australia (available in sizes XS-XXL).

Tie your outfit together with this light brown Olga clutch for $99.95.

Good thing we've found this pearl! Style your ears with these cute earrings from ASOS, only $16!

The Princess offsets the creamy pink tones of this dress and shoes with her bold and bright accessories. Here's how to follow in her royal footsteps.

Your base is a Calvin Klein cream dress for $131.56, available in sizes 8-14. This staple can be found on Amazon Australia.

Match your dress to your heels with these cream, pink pumps from Forever New, coming in at $79.99.

Time to liven it up! Get bold with your accessories; start with this Camilla clutch, found on The Iconic for $99.

No need to stop there. Dress up your ears with these facet drop earrings from Kmart, only $4.

And don't feel as though you need to break the bank, snatch this $6 bracelet from Kmart to complete your look.

Looking to replicate this smart casual, neutral-coloured fit? We've got you covered.

Start with a white blouse from Uniqlo, costing $49.90 and available in sizes XS-XL.

It's almost uncanny to the Princess' skirt. Find this copycat Eb & Ive skirt at Birdsnest for $89.95 (available in sizes XS to XL).

Gotta block out the royal paps! Pick up a pair of suave Sass & Bride sunnies from Amazon Australia, costing $110.80.

Keep it simple from here. With so many patterns in your skirt, stick to minimalist accessories. One-colour ballet flats are a perfect option. You can find these staples from Next for $151.

A beautiful semi-circle golden chain is the perfect way to finish your look. This necklace is from By Charlotte and comes in at $189.