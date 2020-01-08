Mary and Fred sent their condolences to the Australian people Getty

"Our heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost loved ones and our deepest sympathy to the many families who have lost their homes – their livelihoods.

"When the immediate crisis subsides and people can begin to return from where they have fled, our thoughts and concerns will remain with the affected local communities, as it will undoubtedly take great efforts and time for them to rebuild what has been lost.

Mary and Frederik visited Sydney in 2013 Getty

"The courage and unyielding efforts of the volunteer firefighters have our deepest respect and admiration.

"Following from afar, it makes me proud of my Australian heritage to witness the strong sense of community and the Australian spirit of ’never giving up’ in the face of such devastation and adversity."

She signed off: "Warmest regards, Mary, Crown Princess of Denmark”

The family enjoyed a holiday together in Switzerland Instagram

Earlier this week, Princess Mary and Prince Frederik proudly posed with their four children ahead of their three-month stint in Switzerland on Monday in the Swiss Alps.

Taking to their Instagram account with 364k followers, the royal couple shared some beautiful family pictures.

Their caption read: "In the village of Verbier in the Swiss Alps, Your Royal Highnesses Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine today began a 12-week school break at the Lemania-Verbier International School.

"With the school stay, the Crown Prince couple wants to give their children a common experience in an international environment."

The Swiss school system, which is multilingual, is known throughout the world for their academia and the stay will also help the children's language skills.

Mary will stay with the children, while Frederik will visit when his schedule allows.