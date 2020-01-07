The funeral of volunteer firefighter Andrew O'Dwyer was held in Sydney's west on Tuesday morning.

Andrew, 36, died on December 19 when his fire truck rolled over near Buxton.

He was tragically killed, along with his colleague Geoffrey Keaton, 32, after fighting the Green Wattle Creek bushfire.

NSW RFS shared photos from the service, which was held at Our Lady of Victories Church, Horsley Park, where Andrew was farewelled by his heartbroken colleagues.

"Today we celebrate the life of firefighter Andrew O’Dwyer of the Horsley Park Rural Fire Brigade," the RFS' Facebook post read.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian were also in attendance to pay their respects.