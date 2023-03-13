Tyler Perry, Ellen DeGeneres and Oprah Winfrey all attended Lilibet's christening. Alexi Lubomirski

Big brother Archie, 3, was “on his best behaviour.”

While Meghan’s mum Doria Ragland and a host of their American friends were there, our source says the “elephant in the room” was that Harry’s dad and brother weren’t in attendance.

A separate insider close to the royals tells New Idea that there “wasn’t enough notice” for the King or Prince William to attend. Both are very busy in the lead-up to the coronation with their diaries booked months in advance – which the Sussexes would have been aware of.

“It’s not that they didn’t want to attend, they simply couldn’t. And to suggest otherwise is unfair.”

WATCH: Meghan Markle admits Archie and Lilibet didn't enjoy Halloween!

Last week when the Sussexes revealed they would indeed be using Archie and Lili’s prince and princess titles, as is their right given they’re the monarch’s grandchildren down the male line, it sparked shock waves through the palace.

“It was an unexpected decision, given the Sussexes have publicly rejected anything royal-related since 2020,” says a source. “Nevertheless, the King supports their choice.”

“Regardless of what’s going on between him and Harry, Charles is thrilled Lilibet will be known as a princess. It’s believed he wrote her a lovely note for her christening that she’ll be able to read when she’s older.”

“He wanted it conveyed that she will always be welcome in the UK and he would love her to be part of the family when she grows up, if she wishes – which is something that Harry and Meghan have always said they’ll support.”

The royal family were invited to the christening but couldn't attend... Instagram/Misan Harriman

“It does feel like there might be a thawing of relations between the Sussexes and the royals,and it’s all down to gorgeous Lilibet Diana.”

Buckingham Palace has confirmed they’ll update the line of succession on their website to include Archie and Lili’s new titles “in due course”.

For more, pick up the latest issue of New Idea!