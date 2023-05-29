Netflix

“Harry has warned Charles to be less extravagant though.”

Weather pending, the Sussexes will be having a barbecue with a few friends and their kids – and of course Lili’s big brother, Prince Archie.

It’s believed Lili has become fascinated with animals, so her parents might also organise a petting zoo with baby animals.

“No doubt she’ll be getting a truckload of presents. Meghan has fallen in love with Cartier’s absolutely divine music boxes,” says the source.

“Harry is letting Meghan take charge of most of Lili’s gifts, but he was talking about adding more British books to the nursery that he used to love as a kid, like the Paddington Bear and Frog and Toad series.”

Charles’ gesture for Lilibet’s birthday seemingly confirms new reports that tensions with Harry, 38, have “relaxed”. The pair have been engaged in a slanging match for the best part of the last four years.

We’re told Charles was particularly impressed with Harry’s dedication to attend his coronation and then get home to be with Archie on his 4th birthday, which fell on the same day, in a matter of hours.

Since then, father and son have been in regular contact and FaceTime once a week.

“Charles is so much more relaxed now the coronation is behind him. They’re even starting to laugh again.

“Charles finally has the access to his grandkids that he craved,” adds the source. “Archie and Lili intrigue him, and he has desperately wanted to build a relationship.”

